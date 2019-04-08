Periyar statue vandalised in Tamil Nadu

-
ALSO READ
Pollachi sex scandal: Students protesting outside govt college detained by police
Plea in HC against TN health minister for not wearing helmet
TN CM, Dy CM distribute relief material in Gaja-hit Pudukkottai
TN announces Rs 1,000 cr assistance for cyclone relief
When Tamil personalities, past and present, come alive (Book Review)
-
A statue of Dravidian ideologue 'Periyar' EV Ramasamy, was found vandalised on Monday near Aranthangi in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai district.
Periyar was a politician and social activist, who started the self-respect movement and Dravidar Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu. He is also known as the 'Father of Dravidian Movement'.
The statue was placed near Aranthangi government hospital in 1998. It was found beheaded early morning.
Police have registered a case.
Further investigation is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU