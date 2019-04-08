Periyar statue vandalised in Tamil Nadu

A statue of Dravidian ideologue 'Periyar' EV Ramasamy, was found vandalised on Monday near Aranthangi in Tamil Nadu's district.

was a politician and social activist, who started the self-respect movement and Dravidar Kazhagam in He is also known as the 'Father of Dravidian Movement'.

The statue was placed near Aranthangi government hospital in 1998. It was found beheaded early morning.

Police have registered a case.

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)