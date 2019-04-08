JUST IN
Business Standard

Periyar statue vandalised in Tamil Nadu

ANI  |  Politics 

A statue of Dravidian ideologue 'Periyar' EV Ramasamy, was found vandalised on Monday near Aranthangi in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai district.

Periyar was a politician and social activist, who started the self-respect movement and Dravidar Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu. He is also known as the 'Father of Dravidian Movement'.

The statue was placed near Aranthangi government hospital in 1998. It was found beheaded early morning.

Police have registered a case.

Further investigation is underway.

First Published: Mon, April 08 2019. 10:48 IST

