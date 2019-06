Missing boys found dead inside wooden box in Andhra Pradesh school

Two missing boys were found dead inside a wooden in a school building in Chinnayyapalem village here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as B Prasant Kumar (11) and CH (9). They came to spend summer vacation at their grandparents' house here.

(SI) T Gopi Narendra Prasad explained, "Both the boys went missing on May 26 and on the same day family members complained at Station. A missing case was filed and the investigation was underway."

"Meanwhile, today when some children were playing cricket on school premises. A ball was shot into one of the rooms and then a boy went to get the ball. He found water oozing from a wooden and a foul smell coming from there. The boy informed the matter to the villagers. Villagers opened the to find dead bodies of the children," said the

Prasad further said, " B Rajarao, B Vinod, Tahsildar K Srinivas reached the spot and reviewed the situation. Locals are of the opinion that the children might be trapped inside the box while playing and might have died out of suffocation."

"Tahsildar K Srinivas tried to take the bodies to Addateegala town for post mortem, but in vain. So, measures were taken to hold post mortem on the spot," he added.

