Caller pretending to be Babul Supriyo threatening me: TMC leader to police

of Municipal Corporation and Trinamool (TMC) MLA Kumar Tiwari on Saturday complained to the police that a caller, claiming himself to be Supriyo, has verbally abused and threatened him.

The letter written by Tiwari stated, "A caller claiming himself to be MP and Supriyo abused me in filthy language and threatened me with dire consequences."

Earlier this week in Paschim Bardhaman, Tiwari reportedly, after getting information of vandalisation of TMC office, reached there and threatened police officers to arrest workers.

Alleging there was a delay in action taken by the police he threatened them stating that if immediate action was not taken he would vandalize the office in the area.

