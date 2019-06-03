MK Stalin pays tribute to M Karunanidhi on his 95th birth anniversary

MK on Monday paid tribute to his father and party patriarch late M Karunanidhi on

Stalin, along with his party cadres, showered the colossal photo of the demised leader with flowers.

Karunanidhi, who was Tamil Nadu's longest-serving chief minister, breathed his last in August last year at the age of 94 after a period of

One year after his death, vindicated himself by winning 37 out of 38 parliamentary seats in

The 66-year-old leader singlehandedly toured the state and led the election campaign with tailor-made programmes to interact with people at grassroots.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance in the state, which includes the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), (CPI) and (Marxist) along with several other smaller parties has been able to make a clean sweep in the state.

The AIADMK, which partnered the BJP for the general elections, has managed to win just one Lok Sabha and won nine seats in the by-polls.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)