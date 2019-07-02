MLA protests for development in his constituency in Maharashtra

Bachchu Kadu, a three-term MLA from Achalpur on Tuesday staged a protest against the Maharashtra government for not planning any development projects for the Achalpur constituency on Tuesday.

He sat in front of the Shivaji Maharaj statue in the State Assembly premises amidst heavy rain with a banner around his neck.

Kadu was demanding to get the development projects regarding his constituency cleared in order to have some developmental progress in his constituency.

However, Kadu discontinued his protest after Vinod Tawde, State Education Minister in the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis government and a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader met Kadu and assured him that all the pending development projects will get clearance soon.

