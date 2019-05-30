MMTC reports 76 pc jump in revenue to Rs 28,979 crore in FY19

India's largest trading company on Thursday reported its revenue from operations increased by 76 per cent to Rs 28,979 crore in fiscal 2018-19 from Rs 16,451 crore during the last year.

The gross profit from operations increased by 42 per cent to Rs 474 crore from Rs 333 crore in FY 18. Profit after tax increased by 67 per cent to Rs 81.43 crore from Rs 48.84 crore during last year on a standalone basis.

The company has reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 108.72 crore as against Rs 37.52 crore during the last year, according to an official statement.

MMTC -- earlier known as Metals and -- has further recommended a dividend of 30 per cent on paid-up equity shares capital for the year 2018-19.

The Central government-owned enterprise has various verticals including minerals, precious metals, gems and jewellery, metals and industrial raw materials, agro products, fertilisers, coal, and hydrocarbons, projects, engineering exports and general trade, and PMD

