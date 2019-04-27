'MNS working as third party for Congress, Raj Thackeray speaking half truth about PM'

(BJP) on Saturday said Raj Thackeray-led Navnirman Sena (MNS) is working as a "third party" for to criticise the BJP and

Thackeray, whose party is not contesting in the Lok Sabha elections, has reportedly been addressing rallies across against the BJP and its ally He has even criticised Modi by showcasing video clips of his speeches and interviews.

"BJP won't step back from criticism. While had earlier said that we welcome criticism, but since last 20 days, the kind of publicity MNS and are doing, it is not based on complete truth," Shelar told ANI here.

"Secondly, the place from which they are picking up these videos, it's not like they are taken from any verified account of BJP or through an RTI. Lifting such things from uncertified accounts and putting allegations on the Prime Minister on the basis of that is half truth. It was important to reveal this half truth," he added.

Shelar went on to add, " has lost all the elections in which they directly criticised BJP and Prime Minister Modi without any facts. For example, did a 'Maut ka saudagar' campaign and they got defeated very badly. Later, used a derogatory word against Prime Minister Modi and lost. So, Congress is scared that if they criticise Prime Minister Modi people won't forgive them and will vote against them. So, they want a third party to do this for them. has clearly said that we want to get into an alliance. So, Congress' hidden attack is now revealed in front of all."

In Maharashtra, polling for 17 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats at stake will be held on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)