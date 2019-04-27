Odisha CEO recommends re-polling in 12 booths

The in Odisha has recommended re-polling in 12 booths including booth number 62 of assembly constituency.

In a letter written to the (ECI), the (CEO) Odisha Surendra Kumar said, "We admit that an EVM control unit of Booth number 62 of assembly constituency was misplaced because of the lapses on the part of the polling officials who received the EVM at strong room."

"We have apprised the Election Commission about the incident and recommended repolling in 12 booths including booth number 62 of assembly segments, because of the errors during the voting in the third phase" he added.

The voter turnout in the third phase of elections for both assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Odisha stood at an impressive 71.61 per cent.The fourth and final phase of polling in Odisha will be held on April 29. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)