Held in ISIS terror module case, Riyas Aboobacker in NIA custody till May 10

Riyas Aboobacker, who was held in Kasargod terror module case, would be in the custody of Investigation Agency (NIA) till May 10. Aboobacker, arrested on April 29, was produced in the special court here on Monday.

According to the investigating agency, Aboobacker was allegedly planning suicide attacks at international tourist destinations in He was arrested from Palakkad.

In 2017, the had registered a case against five people from Valapattanam in district for their alleged IS links. The investigation revealed Riyas' link with the IS.

The 29-year-old is said to have followed the speeches and videos of Sri Lankan Sunday bombing mastermind Zahran Hashim till he was not arrested. It has been said that he was preparing himself mentally to become a suicide bomber.

According to NIA, Riyas revealed during interrogation that he was in contact with an absconder in the case Abdulla alias Abu Isa and was following his audio clips, in which he was heard instigating others to carry out attacks in

Riyas also disclosed that he was in contact with Abdul Khayoom alias Abu Khalid, an accused in Valapattanam case. Khalid is believed to be in now.

had earlier received inputs that a group of four persons were in contact with some of the accused including Abdul Rashid, Ashfaq Majeed, and Abdul Khayoom, who has already migrated to and

Acting on specific inputs, NIA carried out searches at three places, two in Kasargod and one in Palakkad, last week, and arrested Aboobacker.

It is worth mentioning that in 2016 as many as 15 persons had disappeared from Kasargod and allegedly migrated to and to join the A case was registered in the matter, which is being investigated by

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)