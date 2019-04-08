Modi Biopic: SC asks petitioner to provide objections for release, postpones hearing

The on Monday refused to intervene in the release of the Vivek Oberoi-starrer biopic, ' Modi' stating that it cannot do unless it was clear on what the petitioner was objecting to in the movie.

"We cannot pass any order unless the petitioner brings on record, the reasons over his objection to the film," said a bench headed by to senior Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is representing the petitioner

The bench posted the matter for hearing on Tuesday asking the petitioner to place on record highlighting the parts of the movie found objectionable by him and why he found it a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The apex court also refused to direct the filmakers to provide a copy of the film to Panwar.

During the course of the hearing, Singhvi questioned the timing of the film, which is set to release on April 11, the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by seeking a stay on the release of the film. The plea sought a stay on the ground that the filmmakers are members of the

"All four producers had deep and pervasive links to the In the case of four of the three producers, they were not mere sympathizers or supporters, but actual card-carrying official members of the Party in power with two of the individuals having held official posts in the party machinery," it said.

"There are numerous laws which prohibit or restrict such blatant abuse of influence and resources. These were all disregarded by the various government bodies which are arraigned as the Respondents in the instant Writ Petition," the plea read further.

