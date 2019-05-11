Harbhajan Singh becomes third Indian to take 150 wickets in IPL

(CSK) off-spinner became the third Indian to claim 150 wickets in the (IPL) on Friday.

The bowler achieved the feat in the against Capitals at Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Delhi's and Kolkata Knight Riders' Piyush Chawla are the other two Indians who have taken 150 wickets in the IPL.

Mishra has taken 157 wickets from 147 matches whereas Chawla has taken 150 wickets in 157 matches.

Singh had 148 wickets before the match against Delhi, but the bowler picked up wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and Shrefane Rutherford to reach the feat of 150 wickets.

reached the finals of the IPL as they defeated Capitals by six wickets on Friday.

Chasing the score of 148, Chennai were provided with a solid base from both openers and Both the batsmen recorded 50 plus scores to ease the chase for the team.

and were present at the crease to take the team over the line.

will take on Mumbai Indians in the finals of the IPL on Sunday, May 12 in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)