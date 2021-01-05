Monthly transactions through FASTag increased by 13.6 million in December

-
The number of transactions through the electronic toll collection system FASTag recorded an increase of 1.36 crore (13.6 million) in December 2020, said an official from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday.
"FASTag recorded 13.84 crore transactions in December, which is 10.83 percent more as compared to 12.48 crore transactions in November 2020. Similarly, toll collection through FASTag in December increased significantly by over Rs 201 crores to Rs 2,303.79 crore, as against Rs 2,102 crores in November 2020," told the official.
With more than 2.30 crore FASTag users, it contributes over 75 percent of the total toll collection.
"The dedicated efforts of NHAI, receptive approach of highways users and other stakeholders led to stupendous increase in adoption of digital mode of transaction at the Toll Plaza," he said. In order to achieve 100 per cent e-tolling, all toll payments shall be made through FASTag from 15 February 2021.
