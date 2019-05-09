Indian football team drawn in group F of AFC U-19 Championship qualifiers

The Indian Under-19 team was drawn in group 'F' of the Qualifiers 2020 on Thursday.

The team will be accompanied by hosts Saudi Arabia, and in group F of the AFC Championship.

"It is a tough draw for us and we are apprehensive of the strengths our opponents possess. But at the same time, the boys have shown that they can fight against some of the best teams (in the Hero I-League) and we are hopeful of our qualification chances," Federation quoted Floyd Pinto, the of Indian U-19 team as saying.

"We would have to be on the top of our game if we are to qualify from this group", he added.

The Indian team was clubbed with Arabia in the last U-19 AFC Championship qualifiers in 2017 as well.

had registered a 3-0 win over and a 0-0 draw against Yemen, but they suffered a 0-5 loss to

This loss halted India's progress and they were not able to go ahead from the qualifiers stage.

Group F of qualifiers: (H), Uzbekistan, India,

The qualifiers are slated to be held from November 2-10, 2019.

