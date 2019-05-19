MP: Case registered against Cong leaders for violating MCC

Police on Saturday registered a case against eight people, including sitting MP from Ratlam, Bhuria, and Baghel here for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

"A complaint was received along with video evidence that the party leaders and workers were campaigning even after the official campaigning hours had ended," said Dinesh Solanki, (SHO).

"A case has been registered against eight people including Baghel, MP Bhuria, District Congress Mahesh Patel, and Alirajpur MLA Mukesh Patel," he said.

The police registered the case under Section 126 of the RP (Representation of the People) Act, 1951, and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for "disobeying an order duly promulgated by a public servant".

Polling for eight parliamentary constituencies of will begin at 7 am on May 19.

