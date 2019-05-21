MP floor test demand: Kharge accuses BJP of creating unnecessary problems; Kamal Nath says he is ready

Senior on Tuesday asserted that has majority in Assembly and accused the Opposition BJP of "unnecessarily" creating problems since it feared its scams will be exposed if government stays in power.

"The has the majority (in the Assembly) and they unnecessarily want to oust the government. They think if this government stays in power for a long time, BJP's scams will come out in open. They are opting for such pressure tactics to prevent the scams from being exposed," Kharge told ANI here.

The Congress leader's remarks come in the wake of the demand by the BJP writing to urging her to convene the Assembly session to discuss pressing issues like drinking water, law and order situation, and non-payment of farmers' dues.

Kharge said, "He (Kamal Nath) has proved the majority (in Assembly) four times so far. If they still insist to prove majority once again, the has rightly said that he was ready to prove the majority if the asks."

The Congress said that Nath had proved his ability to form the government three to four times previously.

"First he proved at the time of government formation, second during Budget session and during the supplentary Budget session. It has occurred three to four times," Kharge said.

In capital Bhopal, once again reiterated his readiness for the floor test. "BJP has had the floor test for four times, if they want to do it again, they are welcomed," he said.

Asked whether there could be a horsetrading in event of any floor test, he said: "I have full confidence on Congress MLAs and parties supporting us. BJP is doing it to boost the morale of its workers. I have no problem."

On reports of EVM mishandling, he said, "At social media platforms, a new scam of EVM is surfacing. Whether it is true or false will be revealed on May 23."

Taking a dig at exit poll results, said: "This is not the exit poll but the entertainment poll. Asli pol (reality) will come out on May 23."

The 231-member assembly has 113 Congress members, one short of half-way mark, and 109 BJP legislators.

The ruling coalition is led by the Congress, supported by an MLA of SP, two of MLAs of and four independents.

