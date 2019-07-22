JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Rajouri district

Holiday declared for educational institutions in parts of Kerala
Business Standard

MP: Thief beaten up by locals for goat theft in Dhar

ANI  |  General News 

A thief was beaten up by locals for allegedly trying to steal goats in a village here.

The incident took place around 3.30 am in Chikli Aali village on Saturday when four thieves came to steal goats.

"Four thieves went to the village but locals were alert. Out of the four, three escaped but one was caught by locals who also beat him up. We have sent him for medical examination," Dhar Superintendent of Police, Aditya Pratap Singh, told reporters here.

Singh said that the police is investigating the case and also trying to nab the other three thieves.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 22 2019. 12:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU