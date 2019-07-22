Delhi: Special Cell arrests wanted robber, illicit firearm recovered

Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday informed about the arrested of a wanted robber, who was key accused in a number of armed robberies in the capital.

The arrested robber was identified as Burhan and was nabbed by cops on Saturday.

"All that name, ends in a sewerage drain..Most wanted robber Burhan arrested..Had jumped into a 'ganda nala' in Rampur, UP, upon being sighted by Special Cell personnel," tweeted Special Cell of Delhi Police.

According to police, Burhan was key accused in a spate of armed robberies across Delhi over the past two months.

The police have also recovered an illicit firearm.

