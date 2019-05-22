USA sweep Canada to reach Women's T20 and World Cup Qualifiers

Sindhu Sriharsha-led USA produced three impressive performances to sweep at the ICC Women's Americas 2019 after recording a 35-run win in the final match of the series.

With two wins already in the bag, USA had guaranteed qualification heading into the final fixture. They, however, ended on a high note by scoring 116 for six with Sriharsha bludgeoning an unbeaten 42 and restricting the Canadians to 81 for six in reply thanks to Ramjit's 3-11.

"It's amazing! Going to a global after eight years is a huge win for USA We are excited to go out there and compete. We really came together and united as a team. Being undefeated the entire week speaks volumes about the commitment from the team and management backing us through this journey," ICC quoted USA Sriharsha, as saying.

"We came prepared and believed in our processes. It's rewarding when we see results for hard work. This gives us more opportunities. We now have two years of to look forward to - we have a good pool of youngsters coming in, so this is a great beginning," she added.

The in saw the teams square off in three T20Is, with the table-toppers advancing to represent their region at the ICC Women's T20 Qualifier 2019 and the ICC Women's Qualifier 2020.

The first clash saw the Americans hold their visitors to just 66 for six as opening bowler Lisa Ramjit's exquisite four-over spell saw her take two wickets for the concession of just five runs. (47 not out) and Sugetha (15 not out) wasted little time in knocking off the modest total as they recorded a ten-wicket win with ten overs to spare.

In the second game, the Americans bat first and posted 113 for six as (38) and (32) led the way before (4-19) helped USA win by 37 runs as were 76 all out in response.

USA will now turn its attention to the ICC Women's T20 Qualifier, taking place in between August 31 and September 7 this year -- where they will join Bangladesh, Ireland, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, and to lock horns to stay alive on the road to Australia, where ICC T20 World Cup will be hosted next year.

The final position in the ICC Women's World will be decided in the taking place between June 24 and 30 in

USA will also be eyeing a spot in the 50-over in at the ICC Women's Qualifier 2020, alongside Bangladesh, Ireland, Papua New Guinea, and

