USA sweep Canada to reach Women's T20 and World Cup Qualifiers

Sindhu Sriharsha-led USA produced three impressive performances to sweep Canada at the ICC Women's Qualifier Americas 2019 after recording a 35-run win in the final match of the series.
With two wins already in the bag, USA had guaranteed qualification heading into the final fixture. They, however, ended on a high note by scoring 116 for six with skipper Sriharsha bludgeoning an unbeaten 42 and restricting the Canadians to 81 for six in reply thanks to Ramjit's 3-11.
"It's amazing! Going to a global qualifier after eight years is a huge win for USA cricket. We are excited to go out there and compete. We really came together and united as a team. Being undefeated the entire week speaks volumes about the commitment from the team and management backing us through this journey," ICC quoted USA captain Sriharsha, as saying.
"We came prepared and believed in our processes. It's rewarding when we see results for hard work. This gives us more opportunities. We now have two years of cricket to look forward to - we have a good pool of youngsters coming in, so this is a great beginning," she added.
The Qualifier in Florida saw the teams square off in three T20Is, with the table-toppers advancing to represent their region at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 and the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2020.
The first clash saw the Americans hold their visitors to just 66 for six as opening bowler Lisa Ramjit's exquisite four-over spell saw her take two wickets for the concession of just five runs. Erica Rendler (47 not out) and Sugetha Chandhrasekar (15 not out) wasted little time in knocking off the modest total as they recorded a ten-wicket win with ten overs to spare.
In the second game, the Americans bat first and posted 113 for six as Sindhu Sriharsha (38) and Chandhrasekar (32) led the way before Uzma Iftikhar (4-19) helped USA win by 37 runs as Canada were 76 all out in response.
USA will now turn its attention to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, taking place in Scotland between August 31 and September 7 this year -- where they will join Bangladesh, Ireland, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Thailand and Zimbabwe to lock horns to stay alive on the road to Australia, where ICC T20 World Cup will be hosted next year.
The final position in the ICC Women's World T20 Cup Qualifier will be decided in the Europe Qualifier taking place between June 24 and 30 in Spain.
USA will also be eyeing a spot in the 50-over World Cup 2021 in New Zealand at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2020, alongside Bangladesh, Ireland, Papua New Guinea, Thailand and Zimbabwe.
