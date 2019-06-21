A 35-year-old was arrested on Thursday under The Protection of Children from (POSCO) for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl.

The accused is identified as Sanjay Waghmare, who is a at Tardeo's local arms unit in The incident took place at Sanjay's residence on Monday.

Police arrested Sanjay from Tardeo yesterday, later he was produced in and sent to police remand till Monday.

According to the information received from Gangadhar Sonawane, Senior of Station, the incident took place on Monday afternoon when the child was all alone at her place and Sanjay invited her to his place by offering chocolate. Soon after that, the minor was sexually assaulted by the accused.

Later in the evening, minor told her parents about the incident and her mother filed a complaint against Sanjay in station.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)