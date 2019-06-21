JUST IN
Telangana CM KCR innagurates Kaleswaram irrigation project

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday inaugurated the Kaleshwaram Project at Medigadda Barrage in Kaleshwaram.

Medigadda Barrage is the starting point of the irrigation project which envisages construction of three barrages between Yellampally and Medigadda.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy was also present during the inaugural function.

The Telangana Chief Minister along with his wife also participated in the yagam being performed at Medigadda barrage.

