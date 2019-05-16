Nepali sherpa set for new attempt to scale Mt Everest after creating record

Sherpa, the veteran mountain guide who scripted history by scaling the 23 times, has decided to attempt summiting the peak once again, a media report said on Thursday.

The 49-year-old sherpa on Wednesday broke his own record of reaching atop the world's highest peak for the 23rd time, becoming the only to achieve the milestone.

Rita said that he is set to start another attempt to scale the 8,848-metres Mt for the 24th time on Saturday, reported.

" will leave Base Camp on Saturday (May 18), Mingma Sherpa, of Seven Summit Treks, Rita's expedition company, was quoted as saying by the paper.

Mingma said that they would inform the regarding Rita's second ascent this season.

Rita has been climbing since 1994. He couldn't climb the Everest in 1995 after his client got sick on the way to summit, My Republica, another prominent daily in the nation, reported.

In 1995, he abandoned the summit bid after the deadliest avalanche killed expedition teams.

In 2017, Kami became the 3rd person to climb for 21 times, equalising the achievement of Apa Sherpa and Phurba Tashi Sherpa, both of whom have since retired.

Kami broke record for set record of most summits on in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)