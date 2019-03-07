JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Rahane deemed unfit for Super League stage of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Business Standard

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at a car service centre near Mahalakshmi Railway Station

ANI  |  General News 

Several cars were gutted on late Wednesday night after a fire broke out at a car service centre near Mahalakshmi Railway Station in Mumbai.

This railway station lies on the Western Line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway.

The fire has now been doused. No casualties have been reported so far.

The photos from the incident site show the damaged cars and firefighters carrying out the rescue operation.

The police is yet to ascertain the cause of the fire at the service centre.

More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 09:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements