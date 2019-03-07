One terrorist killed by security forces in Handwara in J-K

JUST IN
One terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in Handwara in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

Another terrorist is believed to be trapped in the joint operation of security forces that is continuing in Handwara.

A search operation is underway.

Meanwhile, Internet services have been snapped in the Valley.

Details are awaited.

First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 08:26 IST

