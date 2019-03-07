In a show of patriotism, students at Gujarat school wear dress similar to Army uniform

Students of this school in wear print to acknowledge the sacrifices, personnel make in order to keep the nation safe.

Kailash Manas Vidyamandir's PT is a copy of the Indian Army's The school brought about this change 15 years ago.

Most of these children asserted that by wearing an look-alike uniform makes them feel proud of themselves and the

"Our uniform is similar to that of our Army soldiers fighting at the border. It makes me feel proud of our Army," said a girl of third standard.

"I feel proud of myself after wearing this dress," said another student,

Principal said that the motive is to discipline students and help them know about the kind of sacrifices personnel of Indian Armed forces make for the nation.

"The dress code was introduced since 15 ago. The motive is to make the students realize that it is because of the Army at the borders that we are safe and secure here. They must know how to respect this great institution," said the Principal. She told that students have to don the dress twice in a week.

Similarly, exuding love for the nation and Armed forces, a cloth mill in is manufacturing sarees with prints showing (IAF) strikes in Balakot, Abhinandan Varthaman, and pictures.

The feeling of patriotism has gripped the nation ever since February 14, when a JeM suicide bomber attacked a CRPF convoy in Pulwma killing 40 personnel. Following the ghastly attack, the IAF conducted airstrike on Jaish camps in

On February 27, Varthaman, flying a Bison, was chasing Pakistani fighters which had transgressed into the Indian airspace, and in the process, his plane crossed over to the Pakistani side and was shot down. He ejected safely but was taken into custody by the Army upon landing. Before his plane was shot, he had hit a Pakistani

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)