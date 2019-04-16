Mumbai: Over 100 sanitary pad vending machines to be installed for women police officers

As part of a welfare scheme, Police, along with an NGO, are set to install over 100 sanitary pad vending machines and incinerators for women officers across the city.

along with the Brihan have launched a project "Smart Maitrin". Under this project, as many as 140 sanitary pad machines will be installed at 93 police stations across the city.

"Women constitute nearly 20 per cent of the total police force in This should be the basic facility at the workplace, as periods are natural and unpredictable," of Police (DCP) told ANI.

Last week, one such was installed in the police headquarters. The machine was unveiled by and his wife.

"I hope other public and private organizations also come up with this facility for women at their workplace," Thakkar added.

