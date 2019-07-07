Indian Coast Guard saves 13 fishermen off West Bengal coast

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Saturday saved the life of 13 fishermen stranded in the sea onboard a distressed fishing vessel from Bangladesh waters.

"On July 6, 13 crew members onboard Indian fishing boat 'Tara Shankar' have been rescued from about 60 NM inside Bangladesh waters in a coordinated operation between Indian Coast Guard and Bangladesh Coast Guard amidst very rough seas and inclement weather," said a release by the Indian Coast Guard on Sunday.

"In the afternoon of July 6, Indian Coast Guard Regional Headquarters at Kolkata had received a telephonic message from Assistant Director (Fisheries), Diamond Harbour, regarding distress onboard Indian Fishing Boat "Tara Shankar" with 13 crew from Kakdwip, West Bengal," added the release.

The Indian and Bangladesh Coast Guards in a coordinated effort rescued the fishing vessels from the rough sea.

"After coordination efforts by Indian Coast Guard Regional Headquarters, Kolkata with Bangladesh Coast Guard, Indian disabled boat was handed over to one of the operational IFBs for towing back to India. As the sea was rough, all the Indian fishing boats including the disabled boat under tow were guided by Bangladesh Naval ship for taking passage through riverine/coastal route Westward up to Haribhanga river," said the release.

Meanwhile, in another instance, the Indian Coast Guard ship saved precious lives of 8 fishermen stranded in the sea since June 21 onboard a distressed fishing vessel off Odisha coast. The boat has now been towed to safety at Paradip.

