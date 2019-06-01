Muslims aren't tenants, constitutional rights can't be denied: Owaisi

-
Muslim are not tenants in India and they cannot be denied the rights guaranteed to them by the Constitution, said All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi here on Saturday.
"We have to keep India prosperous, we will keep India prosperous. We (Muslims) are equal residents and not tenants. We are equal stakeholders here," he said while addressing a gathering here on Friday.
Owaisi said that Muslims were equal citizens of this country and they cannot be denied the rights guaranteed to them by the Constitution of India.
Reacting to Owaisi's statements, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always said 'sabka saath sabka vikaas'. People like Owaisi are known for spreading hatred in society and the nation does not pay attention to statements of such people."
Owaisi had also attacked the ruling BJP government and said,"If BJP thinks that by winning 300 seats they can rule over India, they are wrong. I promise that Asaduddin Owaisi will fight for India. I appeal to the dalits to also come together.
