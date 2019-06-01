Two MP schools used as beedi leaves godowns, probe ordered

Two government-run schools in are being used to leaves even as the institutes are scheduled to reopen soon after vacations. Authorities have ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The leaves, which are used for manufacturing beedis, are being stored in two schools in Madiyado and Rajpura villages in the district of the state.

"No such order has been passed by the office of the that Tendu leaves be stored in schools. The schools are reopening from 10th and this would disrupt the studies," said B S Rajput, Block Officer,

He added that proper investigation would be carried out about who gave the orders for converting the schools into Tendu leave godowns.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)