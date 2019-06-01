Proud to follow in Swaraj's footsteps, says new EAM Jaishankar

Engaging with the Twitterverse for the first time, newly appointed (EAM) paid homage to his predecessor Swaraj on Saturday.

"My first tweet. Thank you all for the best wishes! Honoured to be given this responsibility. Proud to follow on the footsteps of @SushmaSwaraj ji," Jaishankar's first tweet read.

A surprise addition to Narendra Modi's latest Union Cabinet, the former succeeds Swaraj in helming the for the next five years under the NDA government.

Swaraj opted out of contesting in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections citing her health. She spearheaded various rescue operations during her term, including those in and The former EAM was much-loved by people for being one of the most approachable ministers, known for hearing out and solving grievances on

Jaishankar pledged to follow the precedent set by her, and tweeted, "We at Team @MEAIndia continue to be at your service 24x7. Happy to be leading the effort with my colleague MoS Muraleedharan ji."

The EAM went on to express his gratitude for the wishes extended by his counterparts from Australia, and Indonesia, who tweeted their greetings for the former top

Both Jaishankar and the new Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, assumed office on May 31, following the official announcement regarding portfolio allocations.

"Back at South Block, in a new role! The new of @DrSJaishankar assumes office," MEA tweeted on Friday.

A former career diplomat, the 1977-batch and awardee served as the for three years - from 2015 until his retirement in 2018 - under Modi's previous term as

He had earlier served as India's to and then to the US. The incumbent EAM has previously been India's to the Czech Republic and to as well. He was also the to the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) in

It is believed that Modi first met Jaishankar when he travelled to as the of in 2012.

The former played a critical role in handling tough negotiations with Beijing, following the incursion in Doklam and Ladakh's Depsang.

He is also known as the Indian government's key for and the US. In 2008, Jaishankar was a member of the team which negotiated the landmark Indo-US nuclear deal under the headed by then-

