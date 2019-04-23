My work will do the talking: Sunny Deol after joining BJP

-
Actor Sunny Deol on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that he is looking forward to working with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that his work will do the talking.
"The way my Papa (Dharmendra) worked with and supported Atal ji (Atal Bihari Vajpayee), I am here today to work with and support Modi ji. My work will do the talking," Sunny said after joining the BJP in the presence of Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister of Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal.
"I am indeed very happy to receive firebrand, popular, very committed to his art, young great artiste from the Bollywood, Sunny Deol. The moment we got to know that he is coming into the party, I could only relate to the film 'Border' that he had made... He is such a hero who has an artistic blood running in his family," Sitharaman said.
Welcoming Sunny on board, Goyal said, "This reminds me of the moment when in 2008, Dharmendra ji was recuperating after a surgery, but still on party's call he came to Parliament. Later he went back to the United States to finish his treatment. I have full faith that Sunny will work with the same passion."
Sunny is expected to contest from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency for the party.
