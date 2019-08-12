Rain fury: 51 killed in Myanmar landslide; search and rescue operations on

-
ALSO READ
At least 36 killed and 15 missing after landslide buries Chinese village
Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens today after Saturday's landslide
GSP countries like India to benefit from US trade war with China: Report
China uses US-made satellites for internal security, says report
Monsoon hits drought-hit Maharashtra, says IMD
-
At least 51 people lost their lives after monsoons triggered landslides in Myanmar's Mon State, according to the country's Fire Services Department.
"Search and rescue operations are being carried out by using life detectors such as Thermal Imaging Camera (TIC) and Leader Hasty," an official told Xinhua.Rescue workers carry a body of a victim retrieved form the debris and mud after a landslide in Mottama, Mon state, Myanmar, August 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Heavy rains led to a major landslide at the Ma-lat mountain.
People, houses and vehicles were caught in the mud discharge.
The towns of Paung, Mawlamyine, Mudon, Thanbyuzayat, Kyaikmaraw and Ye were flooded, while schools were temporarily shut down in Paung since Friday.Rescue workers stand next to a body of a victim retrieved from the debris and mud after a landslide in Mottama, Mon state, Myanmar, August 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU