Rain fury: 51 killed in Myanmar landslide; search and rescue operations on

Heavy rains led to a major landslide at the Ma-lat mountain. People, houses and vehicles were caught in the mud discharge

ANI  |  Asia 

myanmar
Rescue workers search for bodies of victims under the debris and mud after a landslide in Mottama, Mon state, Myanmar, August 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters

At least 51 people lost their lives after monsoons triggered landslides in Myanmar's Mon State, according to the country's Fire Services Department.

"Search and rescue operations are being carried out by using life detectors such as Thermal Imaging Camera (TIC) and Leader Hasty," an official told Xinhua.

myanmar landslide Rescue workers carry a body of a victim retrieved form the debris and mud after a landslide in Mottama, Mon state, Myanmar, August 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters

Heavy rains led to a major landslide at the Ma-lat mountain.

People, houses and vehicles were caught in the mud discharge.

The towns of Paung, Mawlamyine, Mudon, Thanbyuzayat, Kyaikmaraw and Ye were flooded, while schools were temporarily shut down in Paung since Friday.

myanmar landslide Rescue workers stand next to a body of a victim retrieved from the debris and mud after a landslide in Mottama, Mon state, Myanmar, August 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters

First Published: Mon, August 12 2019. 04:08 IST

