'N Korea's projectiles launch not helpful in improving inter-Korean relations'

South Korea's Presidential Office on Thursday said that North Korea's latest round of projectiles launch is "not helpful at all" in improving inter-Korean relations and easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
This comes after South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff announced that North Korea launched two new projectiles from Kusong on Thursday. The projectiles are believed to be short-range missiles, according to Yonhap News Agency.
Cheong Wa Dae or South Korea's Presidential Office expressed serious concerns regarding the fresh tests, which come at a time when representatives from USA and Japan are in South Korea to discuss efforts towards reviving stalled denuclearisation talks.
The latest projectiles launch comes just five days after North Korea launched multiple projectiles from Wonsan. Thursday's projectiles dropped into the East Sea after launching from the country's northwestern region.
North Korea's projectiles launches are largely being seen as the country's displeasure at the breakdown of the second US-North Korea summit in Vietnam in February this year.
In the wake of the latest projectiles launch, the Presidential Office announced that the head of South Korea's National Security Office, Chung Eui-yong, is "keeping close tabs" on the situation, along with communicating with the Ministry of National Defence and the Joint Chiefs of Staff via video conference from the national crisis management center.
