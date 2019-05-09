'US forces should stay in Afghanistan until no insurgency left'

-
A top US military official, during a congressional hearing here on Wednesday (local time) suggested that the United States should not withdraw their troops from Afghanistan until insurgency is uprooted from the country.
"I think we will need to maintain a counterterrorism presence as long as an insurgency continues in Afghanistan," Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford said, according to TOLOnews.
This comes as Washington is currently in talks with the Taliban to bring about peace in Afghanistan, which has seen strife since the last 18 years.
The US has been holding talks with Taliban from past 9 months in regard with withdrawing US troops from the region.
The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad sat down with representatives from Taliban in Doha this past week in a bid to bring peace to the country. A final deal on the issue, however, has not been reached between the two sides.
