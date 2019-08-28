Sumit Nagal, Prajnesh Gunneswaran have great future ahead: Kiren Rijiju

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister on Wednesday hailed Indian tennis players Sumit Nagal and Prajnesh Gunneswaran for playing in the and said they have great future ahead.

"I'm very happy to see two young players Prajnesh and Sumit, exceedingly they have displayed their talents in the I think they have a great future ahead," Rijiju said in a video posted on his official account.



In the first round match of the US Open, Sumit Nagal faced a defeat at the hands of Switzerland's Roger Federer 6-4, 1-6, 2-6, 4-6 on Tuesday. While Prajnesh Gunneswaran was knocked out of the in the first round by world number five Daniil Medvedev. Gunneswaran was defeated in three straight sets 4-6, 1-6, 2-6.

"I'm very happy to see their performances in the US Open and this gives a lot of encouragement to the entire youth and especially in the world of Tennis these are a good sign for Indian sports," he added.

The 25-year old Nagal qualified for the US Open's main draw on August 23 and become the youngest Indian to qualify as he defeated Brazil's Jaao Menezes 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

That was Nagal's first appearance in a Grand Slam tournament. He had earlier won the Wimbledon Boys' doubles title in 2015.