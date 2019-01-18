EC directs Delhi Police to probe fake news of LS poll schedule

-
The Election Commission of India (EC) on Thursday ordered the Delhi Police to investigate the 'fake news' being circulated about Lok Sabha poll schedule on social media.
On the orders of the EC, the Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) in a letter to the city police has requested the police "to take immediate necessary action against unknown persons and entities."
In a letter to Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell and Technology Cell, the Election Commission, has brought to notice that "fake news relating to the schedule of general election 2019 has been found to be in circulation on various social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp etc."
The letter further stated that such fake news is "causing severe confusion to the public thereby creating public nuisance and mischief.
