JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

In a first, IIT Hyderabad to launch B.Tech. in Artificial Intelligence

Tata AIG introduces 'MediCare' to take care of health contingencies
Business Standard

EC directs Delhi Police to probe fake news of LS poll schedule

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Thursday ordered the Delhi Police to investigate the 'fake news' being circulated about Lok Sabha poll schedule on social media.

On the orders of the EC, the Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) in a letter to the city police has requested the police "to take immediate necessary action against unknown persons and entities."

In a letter to Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell and Technology Cell, the Election Commission, has brought to notice that "fake news relating to the schedule of general election 2019 has been found to be in circulation on various social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp etc."

The letter further stated that such fake news is "causing severe confusion to the public thereby creating public nuisance and mischief.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 05:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements