Lok Sabha elections in Delhi on May 12

Elections to the seven seats in will be held on May 12, the sixth stage of the seven-phase poll exercise which is set to commence on April 11, the (EC) announced on Sunday.

Polling will be held in seven stages on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19, the said and added that votes would be counted on May 23.

The seven seats in were won by the BJP in the last general assembly polls.

According to the final electoral roll published on January 18 by the (CEO), there are over 1.36 crore voters in

After the announcement, tweeted, "Ultimately back to 'We the people' -- the real power of our democracy. Time to throw out the most dictatorial and anti-federal govt in the history of Time to seek answers on demonetisation, jobs, destruction of traders and destroying brotherhood amongst different communities."



The (AAP) is the first major political party in Delhi to announce its candidates.

The party has fielded Atishi (East Delhi), Dilip Pandey (North East Delhi), Raghav Chadha (South Delhi), Gugan Singh (North West Delhi) and Pankaj Gupta(Chandni Chowk) for the election. The candidate for West Delhi seats is likely to be declared soon.

The model code of conduct has come into immediate effect from Sunday after the announcement.

Announcing the schedule for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the said the 'voter verifiable paper audit trail' (VVPAT) will be used in all polling stations.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won 282 seats out of the 543 constituencies in Lok Sabha handing a crushing defeat to the led by

In 2014, the Lok Sabha elections were held across nine phases, beginning on April 7 and ending on May 9. The counting of votes took place on May 16.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)