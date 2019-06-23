People took out a protest march on Sunday against the government's alleged in tackling Acute Syndrome (AES) in the district.

They took out the march from Bhagwanpur chowk on Highway-28 in Muzaffarpur. People put up the faces of all 40 Members of Parliament from in demonic forms to register their angst against the prevailing situation in the district.

The entire stretch of the highway nearby the town witnessed a traffic jam due to the protest.

The death toll due to Acute Syndrome (AES) mounted to 110 in government-run and Hospital (SKMCH), said an With this, the number of casualties in rose to 130 on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)