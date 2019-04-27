Ambulance outside Meghan Markle's house sparks speculation of royal baby's arrival

Fans got excited when they spotted an ambulance near Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new home believing the Duchess of Sussex had gone into labour.
However, South Central Ambulance Service, the local ambulance service serving Windsor, informed that the vehicle was one of their driver training ambulances.
"It is not possible to comment on the general movement of ambulances around the Windsor area and patient confidentiality must be respected at all times. Furthermore, we do not comment on operational matters relating to members of the Royal Household," the organisation said in a statement.
The royal couple had recently announced that they "have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private".
"The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family," People reported a statement released by Buckingham Palace.
This means that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be breaking the tradition of introducing their newborns to the world, which was started by Princess Diana and Kate Middleton.While the royal couple may be stepping away from a family tradition, the parents-to-be might follow an older way of doing things - a home birth.
Queen Elizabeth was born at the London home of her maternal grandparents and welcomed all four of her children at home as well. While her three sons Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward were born in the Buckingham Palace, daughter Princess Anne was born at Clarence House where the Queen and Prince Philip lived for a while.
"People are delighted that Meghan is doing things differently. She was under no pressure to do things the same way," says royal author Ingrid Seward.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU