RLSP observes Bihar bandh over police action against Jan Akrosh Rally

(RLSP) on Monday observed a " Bandh" to protest against the police lathi-charge on and other political leaders during its "peaceful" Rally.

Scores of RLSP leaders and workers held marches across the state while holding aloft placards and party flags. Armed with lathis (sticks), the workers raised slogans against Chief Minister and called him "dictator".

"During the peaceful rally on Saturday under the leadership of our chief Upendra Kushwaha, the police on the direction of the dictator tried to kill Kushwaha. He and various other leaders were severely injured that is the reason we are protesting today, " said RLSP in Gaya.

Various "Grand-Alliance" partners, including and Rashtriya Janata Dal, have also extended support to the call.

"I want to thank various grand alliance partners for coming forward and supporting us," Kumar added.

On Saturday, RLSP protesters while marching toward the Raj Bhavan to demand educational reforms in were subject to baton charge. Several protesters were injured and many were detained during the violent protest.

