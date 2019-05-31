National Spelling Bee culminates in 8-way tie

-
ALSO READ
Spelling bee veteran offers master class in composure
At the spelling bee, the most common sound is the toughest
National spelling bee finals begin with 50 seeking title
6 Indian-origin students among 8 win US National Spelling Bee
Soha Ali Khan announces Rishi Anand Nambair as Classmate Spell Bee Season 11 Champion
-
The 92nd Scripps National Spelling Bee had an epic outcome on Thursday as the competition ended up having eight co-champions.
The eight winners are Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali, Christopher Serrao and Rohan Raja, CNN reported.
The decision to stop the competition at round 20 was made after round 17, when all the eight participants were involved in a run of 47 correct words to end the competition.
At that point, it was decided that while there were plenty of words left in the dictionary, there were only enough challenging words for three final rounds.
"We have plenty of words left on our list but will soon run out of words that would challenge you," CNN quoted Bee's official pronouncer, Dr. Jacques Bailly, as saying.
The final round of the competition went on for more than an hour.
Words like Omphalopsychite, Geeldikkop, and auftaktigkeit were given to the contestants to spell. Spellcheck may not recognise these words, but the participants were able to.
Each of the eight champions would receive prize money of USD 50,000.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU