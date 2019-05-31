Proteas to host Australia after Women's T20 World Cup

-
ALSO READ
USA-Canada to compete in pursuit of World Cup spots
2020 ICC Women's T20 WC tickets to go on sale from Thursday
ICC confirms direct qualifiers for T20 World Cup
Women's T20 World Cup final 2020 to take place on International Women's Day
ICC announces fixtures of men & women's T20 World Cup 2020
-
South Africa will host Australia for a limited-overs series after the conclusion of the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.
Proteas will meet the Southern Stars in three One-Day Internationals (ODI) and as many T20 Internationals from March 19 to April 4. The matches will be played across three venues, with Pietermaritzburg, East London and Benoni hosting two games each.
The 50-over matches will carry an added importance with ICC Women's Championship (IWC) points up for grabs. Based on the IWC table, the host New Zealand and the four other top teams will directly qualify for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021.
Following is the schedule of Australia's tour to South Africa 2019-2020
March 19: Warm-Up March 22: 1st ODIMarch 25: 2nd ODIMarch 28: 3rd ODI March 31: 1st T20IApril 03: 2nd T20IApril 04: 3rd T20I
"We've seen some thrilling performances recently from our national team and the Australia tour will be another opportunity for them to impress in South African conditions against elite opposition," Cricket South Africa (CSA) High Performance Manager, Vincent Barnes said.
"There's a lot of cricket coming up for the Women's team over the next two years, with the T20 World Cup next year and the Women's World Cup in 2021, so it is important to ensure the development pipeline continues to produce and that is where the National Academy and the emerging side will prove to be pivotal," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU