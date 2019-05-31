Proteas to host Australia after Women's T20 World Cup

will host for a limited-overs series after the conclusion of the 2020

Proteas will meet the Southern Stars in three One-Day Internationals (ODI) and as many T20 Internationals from March 19 to April 4. The matches will be played across three venues, with Pietermaritzburg, East and hosting two games each.

The 50-over matches will carry an added importance with ICC Women's Championship (IWC) points up for grabs. Based on the IWC table, the host and the four other top teams will directly qualify for the ICC Women's 2021.

Following is the schedule of Australia's tour to 2019-2020

March 19: Warm-Up March 22: 1st ODIMarch 25: 2nd ODIMarch 28: 3rd ODI March 31: 1st T20IApril 03: 2nd T20IApril 04: 3rd T20I

"We've seen some thrilling performances recently from our national team and the tour will be another opportunity for them to impress in South African conditions against elite opposition," (CSA) High Performance Manager, said.

"There's a lot of coming up for the Women's team over the next two years, with the T20 next year and the Women's World Cup in 2021, so it is important to ensure the development pipeline continues to produce and that is where the and the emerging side will prove to be pivotal," he added.

