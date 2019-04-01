Soha Ali Khan announces Rishi Anand Nambair as Classmate Spell Bee Season 11 Champion

The Classmate Season 11, India's largest, spelling competition, an initiative of Radio Mirchi, culminated on Monday at a thrilling finale where the winners were announced and feted by none other than Bollywood star Soha Ali Khan!

Rishi of GEAR Innovative International School, Bengaluru was declared the National Champion while Harshvardhan Ray of Delhi Public School, Bengaluru, was the up.

The theme for the competition this year was 'Be Better than Yourself' which is in line with Classmate's philosophy of encouraging children to excel in the field of their choice by striving to continuously improve by competing with themselves and not with others and to be better than themselves.

This year, the competition engaged with more than 6 lakh students across 1,000 schools in 30 cities. The competition is conducted in various phases comprising on-ground, online and a final televised phase. The top 15 spellers from each school compete for a place in the city finals and then further onto the national finals.

Only the top 16 students from across battle it out in the televised National Finals, which will be simulcast this year on The Discovery Channel, Discovery Kids, and starting May 4, 2019.

The National Champion of Classmate Season 11 won a grand prize of Rs 2,00,000, apart from an all-expenses-paid trip to witness the prestigious 2019 with a parent in Washington D.C., USA. The four semi-finalists won a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each.

"With each passing year, is connecting more integrally with students, parents, and teachers. Having started off as a spelling competition, it is today a landmark event that propagates the learning of the English language at the highest levels," said Yatish Mehrishi, COO,

"With this property, we aim to bring together some of the brightest children from across the country on one of the most credible edutainment-based platforms. What makes this competition truly special is the pride that participants take in being a part of this and making it what it has become today," further said

"Classmate has always endeavoured to recognize, nurture & celebrate the uniqueness of every child. Classmate Spell Bee Season 11 takes Classmate's brand thought of celebrating uniqueness further as it gives students yet another opportunity to identify and showcase their distinctive talents and skills on a nationwide platform," R Ravinarayanan, Head of Sales and Marketing, Education, (ESPB), ITC Ltd.

"Classmate Spell Bee season 11 builds on the scale we achieved last year with the aim of reaching out to even larger number students across schools and cities in India, through a school contact program coupled with a novel mobile app and a dedicated website to engage students. The brand promises to support a child's dreams with an equally unique & world class set of like notebooks, writing, drawing, art, and math instruments," added

Season 11 saw Classmate Spell Bee actively engaged with the students through a dedicated website with a comprehensive set of learning modules, tests, interactive blogs and contests to help the students prepare for the event.

The grand prize for the winner of Classmate Spell Bee and those for the semi-finalists have been specifically designed and sponsored by Classmate to help encourage and enable students to follow their hearts true calling.

The competition this year is powered by The Times of India, Times NIE is the partner, is the television partner and is the event partner for the property.

