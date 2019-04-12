Amber Heard opens up about abuse, calls ex-husband Johnny Depp 'the monster'

Heard has opened up about the years of abuse she experienced at the hands of her ex-husband Johnny Depp, while referring to the latter as 'the monster'.

The 32-year old further claimed that Depp won't remember the abuse for he is an alcoholic and a drug addict, Page Six reported.

As alleged by Amber, the former 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star grabbed her by hair and throat, slapped her in the face and yelled, "I'll f-ing kill you, you hear me?" at their LA apartment in December 2015.

He even dragged her to a bed and started punching her head.

The couple started dating in 2012, a year after which Heard came to know about his drugs and alcohol abuse. They, however, tied the knot in February 2015.

"Johnny often would not remember his delusional and violent conduct after he came out of his drunk or medicated states...Because I loved Johnny, I had believed his multiple promises that he could and would get better. I was wrong," told Page Six.

Further elaborating the abuse she faced, recalled that in May 2014, Depp started drinking heavily, threw things at her and abused her in a private flight.

Depp, however, apologised to her via text and claimed he didn't remember whatever happened.

The couple, after getting married, went on a three-day bender on ecstasy. However, Depp resumed abusing and drinking, claimed Amber.

Amber said he threw her on a ping-pong table, choked her and wrote messages on the wall with blood before being hospitalised.

"To this day, I still have scars on my arms and feet from this incident," Heard said.

The last straw, Amber said, was in May 2016, when Depp threw a cell phone at Amber's face and she decided to quit the relationship and filed a restraining order.

The couple got divorced in January 2017.

"I lost a part for a movie in which I had already been cast. People I have never met or spoken to threatened me with violence. I received so many death threats I had to change my phone number on a near-weekly basis," she said.

In 2018, the 'Paranoia' had detailed her abuses in an op-ed in 'The Washington Post' without naming Depp.

