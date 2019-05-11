NCB seizes over 25 kg of ketamine, raw material in raid

The (NCB) unearthed a haul of and raw materials for the preparation of illegal narcotics through a raid in Bengaluru and subsequently in

The kingpin of the racket, who had initially fled after handing over the consignment, was subsequently nabbed in Yelahanka after a overnight with assistance from the

Based on interrogation, his house in RR Nagar was searched. A clandestine lab for the manufacture of was found in the basement of his house. Recovery of 25.450 kg of ketamine, raw material and equipment was effected from his house.

Investigation revealed that he had several contacts in different parts of The overseas inquiry is underway. Investigations also led to the discovery of a manufacturing unit, much larger in dimension in

The DDG of NCB, said in a statement: "In follow up to the seizures in Bengaluru, officials of raided a premise in Nacharam, Hyderabad on May 2 and found a clandestine illegal manufacturing unit in the presence of its The raid continued till May 3 and a total of 477 kg of white crystalline powder, believed to be ketamine, was recovered and seized. About 281 kg of intermediate material was also seized. The of the unit was also arrested."

Apart from the laboratory equipment, a note counting machine and a large number of musical instruments were also recovered.

