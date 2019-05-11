NCB arrests South African woman with 24.7 kg Pseudoephedrine from Delhi airport

The (NCB) arrested a South African woman and seized 24.7-kilogram drug from her possession at Airport,

"The Airport intercepted a South African lady suspected to be carrying contraband on May 9 early morning and informed NCB, about it. Delhi reached and a total of 24.7 kg of was seized from her luggage," said

During interrogation, the officials found that the woman, who was a carrier, collected the contraband from a house in Greater Noida.

"With sustained interrogation of the South African lady, good analysis of call records, call locations and some prompt investigation, team located the house in Greater Noida where the South African lady (carrier) was kept and collected the contraband," read the NCB release.

The NCB also seized (1818 kilograms), a precursor used for the manufacture of Methamphetamine, and Cocaine (1.900 kg) from the house in Greater Noida.

The agency is also questioning two Nigerians (a male and a female) who were found inside the house where the drug was seized.

According to the agency, this is the biggest ever seizure of Pseudoephedrine (Ephedrine) in outside factory premises as per the NCB records.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)