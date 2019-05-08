NEET-PG cut offs reduced

The in consultation with the Board of Governors, Medical Council of (MCI) has decided to reduce the qualifying percentile in respect of NEET-PG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) for the year 2019-20 by 6 percentile, an official release said on Tuesday.

"Now general category candidates with minimum marks at 44 percentile, persons with disabilities category with minimum of marks at 39 percentile and, SC/ST and OBC category candidates at 34 percentile will become eligible for admission to Post Graduate courses for the academic year 2019-20," it said.

The release said that all states and Union territories are requested to make necessary arrangements for allowing students as per revised qualifying marks in any further rounds of counselling this year.

