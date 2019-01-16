Petr Cech announces retirement from professional football

announced that he would be retiring from professional at the end of the current season.

The 36-year-old, who had signed his first professional contract 20 years ago, was of the view that it was the right time to retire. He further stated that he would be aiming for one more trophy for Arsenal by the end of the season before looking forward to what life has to offer "off the pitch".

"This is my 20th season as a and it has been 20 years since I signed my first professional contract, so it feels like the right time to announce that I will retire at the end of this season," Cech tweeted.

"Having played 15 years in the Premier League, and won every single trophy possible, I feel like I have achieved everything I set out to achieve. I will continue to work hard at Arsenal and hopefully win one more trophy this season, then I am looking forward to seeing what life holds for me off the pitch," read another tweet.

was signed by Chelsea in the year 2004 and remained with the club for 11 years before joining Arsenal. He helped Chelsea win 13 trophies including one title and four trophies. In 2017, he had assisted Arsenal in lifting

