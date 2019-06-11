Trump talks to Abe via phone before latter's Iran visit

-
US President Donald Trump talked to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe via phone before the latter's visit to Iran from June 12 to June 14.The two leaders discussed the "situation in the Middle East" during their call, according to Japanese state broadcaster NHK.
Abe will be the first Japanese Prime Minister to visit Iran since 1978. The two countries mark the 90th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year, the Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said.
The state broadcaster further reported that Abe told Trump that he would urge Iran to ease tensions during his meeting with the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Abe is scheduled to meet Iran's President Hassan Rouhani amongst other leaders during his official visit to the Middle Eastern country.
