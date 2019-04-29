Nepal: Man rescued five days after he fell into well

A 55-year-old man was rescued from a dry well in of on Monday, five days after he fell into it.

The man identified as Sanuman Jimba was rescued from the 30 feet deep well by Army's Ranasher Battalion.

Jimba went missing from his village on April 25 and was spotted in the well by a teenager.

"The boy went around shouting 'there is a ghost in the well' and when other villagers went there they found Sanuman Jimba. Upon spotting him there, we informed the police and dropped water, juice and other items into the well," Nagendra Shah, of Hariwan-5 told ANI over the phone.

"As he was in the well for five days without and water he has become very weak. He was immediately taken to for treatment," Shah added.

It is still uncertain how he fell into the well.

