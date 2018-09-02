Nepal: Airplane skids off runway, 5 injured

-
ALSO READ
Nepal's only international airport closed after plane skids off runway
Jet's flight 'brushes' with catering van, all on-board safe
Plane skids off runway in Nepal; close shave for 139 on board
Nepal flight delayed after captain fails alcohol test
Gold seized from air passengers, five arrested
-
A domestic aircraft of a private air service provider skidded off the runway of Tribhuwan International Airport (TIA) here, injuring five passengers on board.
"The Aircraft bearing the call sign 9NAHW was carrying 21 passengers from Nepalgunj to Kathmandu. It skidded off the runway at around 8:30 PM (Local Time) on Saturday," TIA General Manager Raj Kumar Chettri told ANI.
According to Chettri, five of the passengers sustained minor injuries without any serious threats, while remaining passengers and the crew members were safe.
The airport is, however, shut for maintenance as the decade-old runway bears cracks on the surface.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU