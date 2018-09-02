JUST IN
Nepal: Airplane skids off runway, 5 injured

ANI  |  Kathmandu [Nepal] 

A domestic aircraft of a private air service provider skidded off the runway of Tribhuwan International Airport (TIA) here, injuring five passengers on board.

"The Aircraft bearing the call sign 9NAHW was carrying 21 passengers from Nepalgunj to Kathmandu. It skidded off the runway at around 8:30 PM (Local Time) on Saturday," TIA General Manager Raj Kumar Chettri told ANI.

According to Chettri, five of the passengers sustained minor injuries without any serious threats, while remaining passengers and the crew members were safe.

The airport is, however, shut for maintenance as the decade-old runway bears cracks on the surface.

